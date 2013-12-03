The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its growing membership base. Representatives from Reliance Bank, the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County and PRI (Progressive Recovery Inc.), a leading engineering and manufacturing firm, are joining the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Wendy Erhart, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking for the Frontenac, Mo., branch of Reliance Bank, will serve as the bank’s board member on the Leadership Council. Reliance Bank is a locally owned, full service bank providing financial solutions to individuals, professionals, small business and commercial customers. With 20 branch banks located throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region, Reliance builds customer relationships by providing a full range of banking services and access to the resources local businesses need to succeed. Erhart joined Reliance in 2011.

Serving as Leadership Council board member for the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County is the chamber’s Executive Director Rosemarie Brown. Brown is actively involved with a variety of community organizations and, for the past 13 years, has led the Chamber, a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization of business members working to strengthen the business community and quality of life in the area. The Chamber’s goal is to create, improve and influence community policy by promoting region-wide dialogue, giving every major business, mid-size industry, and even the smallest of companies the voice it needs to examine and address critical issues which shape the region and the future.

Tim Giddens, Director of Engineering for PRI, is serving as the firm’s representative on the Leadership Council. PRI, located in Dupo, Ill., was established in 1983 and is a privately held, employee-owned company that has designed, built and supported installations of nearly 3,000 process control systems worldwide. PRI specializes in waste processing systems for flammable and biologically hazardous materials. Elite research institutions across the world have trusted PRI to design and build their automated waste decontamination systems. Giddens joined PRI in 2012 to oversee Engineering/Product Development, Operations and Government Relations.





The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

