Edwardsville, Ill., July 24, 2014...The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the additions of PNC Bank National Association, Aegis Strategies, LLC and Adam’s Auction & Real Estate Services, Inc. to its growing membership base. Representatives from these three companies will join the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as PNC Bank’s representative on the Leadership Council is Ken Ziebart, Senior Vice President of Relationship Management with PNC Bank, National Association. With 14 years of experience in the banking and financial industries, Ziebart has spent the past seven years working at PNC Bank. In his current role, he is responsible for business development for new and existing privately held businesses in the St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois areas. His past experience includes time as a portfolio manager with US Bank National Association and as a municipal bond trader for Wells Fargo Advisors and Edward Jones Investments.

Jason Carter will serve as Aegis Strategies’ board representative on the Leadership Council. Headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, the veteran-owned consultancy firm specializes in the delivery of service and technology solutions in logistics, transportation and supply chain management. As the firm’s founder, Carter works with clients to help them design and implement long-term strategies to achieve efficient and effective performance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adam Jokisch, President and CEO of Adam’s Auction & Real Estate Services, Inc. will serve as the organization’s board representative on the Leadership Council. With real estate licenses in Illinois and Missouri and auction licenses in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Maine, Jokisch founded Adam’s Auction & Real Estate Services 25 years ago. The Belleville-based company specializes in real estate auctions of all types, including residential, commercial and industrial. The organization also offers auction services for estate and personal property needs, bankruptcy and business liquidations, locomotive and industrial equipment and charity and fundraising events.

In addition to the three new companies that have joined the Leadership Council, several of the organization’s current members have also named new board representatives. The United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Dayna Stock, Vice President of Regions and Special Initiatives, as the company’s new representative. Now serving as Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.’s representative on the Leadership Council is Garry Reuter Jr., Associate in the Trusts and Estates Practice Group. In addition, First National Bank has named Scott S. Le Pere, President of the O’Fallon , Ill. region of First National Bank, as the financial institution’s representative on the Council. For more information on The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

###

More like this: