The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois recently added four new members to its expanding membership base. Board members from the Bank of Belleville, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Twelve Counties Southwestern Illinois Laborers’ District Council and Stock Transport are joining the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Kevin Pesko, who has served as president of the Bank of Belleville since it was charted in 2005, is serving as the bank’s board member on the Leadership Council. Based in downtown Belleville, the Bank of Belleville is a full-service community bank focused on providing relationship banking to small and mid-sized businesses, their owners and management teams, as well as entrepreneurs and local residents. Pesko has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as council board member for Gateway Regional Medical Center is Chief Operating Officer James Flynn. Gateway Regional Medical Center, located in Granite City, is a 382-bed hospital which has served the greater Madison County area for more than 100 years. Flynn, who joined Gateway Regional Medical Center in 2012, has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry.

Glyn Ramage, Business Manager for Twelve Counties Southwestern Illinois Laborers’ District Council, is representing the organization on the Leadership Council. Ramage has served as the Business Manager since 2000 and is a 36-year member of the Laborers’ Local No. 100 in East St. Louis, where he also served as Business Manager from 1993 to 2005. The Southwestern Illinois Laborers’ District Council represents 5,000 employees in the construction and public employee field. The organization’s goal is to provide skilled laborers to contractors while maintaining a competitive position in the construction industry.



Robert D. Stock, President and sole owner of Stock Transport, Inc., a trucking company based in Lebanon, Ill., is serving as the company’s board member on the Leadership Council. Stock Transport was founded 41 years ago, and has grown into one of the premier flatbed trucking companies in the Midwest. Stock Transport hauls over 650,000 tons of cargo annually in all 48 states, and provides regional service throughout the St Louis metropolitan area. The company hauls steel coils, steel plates, skidded steel sheets, lumber, construction material and many other commodities. Stock is in charge of running more than 65 owned trucks, 100 trailers, and 20 owner-operators.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

