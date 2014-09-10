Edwardsville, Ill., Sept. 9, 2014… The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois recently announced it has added four new members to its board. Representatives from Quality Testing and Engineering, Hayden Wrecking, Commerce Bank and Holland Construction Services are joining the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Michael Widman, P.E., President and Owner, founded Quality Testing and Engineering, Inc. (QTE) in 2000 and will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. QTE offers construction material testing, geotechnical services, IDOT and MODOT QA/QC material testing, environmental consulting, archaeological studies, wetland services, residential radon inspections and soil septic suitability studies. QTE’s corporate office is located in O’Fallon, Ill., and the organization has a regional office in Wentzville, Mo. Widman earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Illinois and Missouri.

Brian Hayden, Co-Owner of Hayden Wrecking, will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Hayden Wrecking started in 1945 and is now a third generation, family owned, full-service demolition and asset recovery company. Headquartered in Washington Park, Ill., Hayden Wrecking handles complex and demanding projects for customers throughout the continental U.S. Brian Hayden has been involved in all facets of the business for Hayden Wrecking since he was 14. Having served as laborer, estimator, project manager, accountant and now as business development and general manager, Hayden has experienced nearly every role at his own company. He is an alumnus from O’Fallon Township High School and received an accounting/finance degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Darryl R. Collins, Executive Vice President and St. Louis Retail Market Director for Commerce Bank, will join Harlan “Skip” Ferry, President of Commerce Bank, as a representative on the Leadership Council. As Market Director for the retail division of Commerce, Collins is responsible for all aspects of Commerce Bank’s 52-branch network in the St. Louis Metro area. A Southwestern Illinois College alumnus, Collins received his Associates degree in 1982, then moved on to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business and Mass Communications in 1984, and returned to complete his MBA course work in 2002.

Also adding an additional membership to the Leadership Council’s board is Holland Construction. Mike Marchal, President of Holland Construction Services, Inc. since 2011, will accompany Bruce Holland, CEO and Founder, as one of the firm’s representatives on the Leadership Council. Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting and design/build firm based in Swansea, Ill., guided by the principle of delivering total customer satisfaction on every project. The company has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by Bruce Holland.

In addition to the four new companies that have joined the Leadership Council, Ameren Illinois has also named George Justice, Director - Division VI, as one of the company’s new representatives. Justice serves electric and gas customers in the metro east, as well as in Mt. Vernon, Centralia, Marion, Carbondale, Anna, Harrisburg, Sparta and surrounding communities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and is a Licensed Professional Engineer. For more information about The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

Photos Left to Right: Mike Marcha, Mike Widman, Brian Hayden, Darryl Collins

