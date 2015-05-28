EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the additions of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, the Carpenters' District Council of Greater St. Louis and Vicinity, Centrue Bank, the Gateway Grizzles, and the Greater Saint Louis Community Foundation to its growing membership base.

Representatives from these five companies have joined the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC’s representative on the Leadership Council is Christopher W. Byron, Managing Partner of the firm. Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, provides legal representation to individuals and businesses that need assistance protecting their legal rights and investments. The firm has more than 100 years of collective experience.

Kevin Hamilton, Business Agent of the Carpenters' District Council of Greater St. Louis and Vicinity, is serving as the organization’s representative on the Leadership Council. The Carpenters' District Council of Greater St. Louis and Vicinity was founded more than 129 years ago and consists of approximately 24,000 members with 34 Local Unions representing Missouri, Kansas, and Southern Illinois.

Representing Centrue Bank on the Leadership Council is the organization’s Market President-South Region, Tom Davey. Centrue Bank has roots back to 1874. Today, Centrue Bank is a full-service financial institution which offers its clients banking, trust, brokerage, and asset management services. Centrue Bank and its nearly 300 employees serve clients from the far western suburbs of Chicago, south to St. Louis.

The Gateway Grizzlies will be represented by Steve Gomric, General Manager. The Gateway Grizzlies is a professional baseball team based in the St. Louis suburb of Sauget, Ill. GCS Ballpark is a minor league baseball facility in Sauget that serves as the home ballpark for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League - officially sponsored by Granite City Steel Credit Union out of Granite City, IL.

Representing Greater Saint Louis Community Foundation on the Leadership Council is the organization’s President & CEO, Amelia J. Bond. The Greater Saint Louis Community Foundation has been helping St. Louisans put charitable dollars to work since 1915. The Foundation has 500 individual charitable funds that total over $303 million in assets. These funds annually make over $17 million in grants that shape our region, touch communities across the nation, and reach across the globe.

For more information on The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

