Edwardsville, Ill., May 1, 2015 - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the additions of Hurford Architects; J.P Morgan; Kunkel Commercial Group; First National Bank, and Associated Bank to its growing membership base. Representatives from these five companies have joined the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as Hurford Architects’ representative on the Leadership Council is Dan Hurford, president and principal architect of the firm. Established in 1995, Hurford Architects, located in Glen Carbon, Ill., is an architectural firm which specializes in planning and design services designed to provide clients with creative solutions that exceed their budgetary and constructability needs.

Marvin D. Anderson, Vice President of J.P. Morgan in St. Louis, is serving as the financial service firm’s representative on the Leadership Council. For more than 160 years, J.P. Morgan has been providing customers with first-class services in investment banking and management, liquidity and credit management, and tax and estate planning.

Representing Kunkel Commercial Group on the Leadership Council is the organization’s CEO, Dave Kunkel.

Based in O’Fallon, Ill., the commercial real estate firm assists clients in their search for available retail, office and medical space; industrial facilities and developed lots and farm ground throughout the Metro East.

First National Bank in Staunton, Ill. will be represented by Mary Dix, Senior Vice President, who is based at the bank’s Troy, Ill. location. With branches in 10 Metro East communities, First National Bank is a family-owned company that is dedicated to providing clients with a variety of quality financial services, including auto, home equity and construction loans and mortgages, IRAs; business loans and investment services.

Serving as Associated Bank’s representative on the Leadership Council is Phil Hickman, the organization’s Senior Vice President. With roots tracing back to the 1880s, the Glen Carbon-based bank is focused on providing superior personal, business and commercial banking services to the Metro East communities it serves.

For more information on The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

