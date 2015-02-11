Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois welcomes five new board members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



Edwardsville, Ill., Feb. 10, 2015...The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the additions of Straight Up Solar; Challenge Unlimited, Inc.; Becker, Hoerner, Thompson & Ysursa, PC; O’Fallon/Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, and Phone Masters to its growing membership base. Representatives from these five companies have joined the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.



Serving as Straight Up Solar’s representative on the Leadership Council is Dane Glueck, president and co-founder of the solar energy integration company. Since 2006, Straight Up Solar has been providing solar energy to the masses by designing and installing affordable solar solutions for residential and commercial customers.



Tony Crawley, Executive Vice President of Operations for Challenge Unlimited, Inc., will serve as the Illinois nonprofit corporation’s board representative on the Leadership Council. For more than 45 years, Challenge Unlimited, Inc., has been committed to immersing individuals with disabilities into mainstream society by providing them with work-related opportunities to enable them to achieve their highest level of independence.



Kevin Hoerner, attorney with Becker, Hoerner, Thompson & Yursa, PC, will serve as the firm’s board representative on the Leadership Council. The Belleville-based company specializes in civil litigation, school/municipal law, workers compensation and personal injury.



Representing the O’Fallon/Shiloh Chamber of Commerce on the Leadership Council is Executive Director Debbie Arell-Martinez. Serving the people of O’Fallon and the Village of Shiloh, the chamber is comprised of a diverse range of members working together to better both communities.



Barb Davis, Vice President and Operations Manager of Phone Masters, will represent the communications firm as its board member on the Leadership Council. The Wood River-based enterprise is woman-owned and operated with expertise in structured cabling, outside plant cabling, phone systems, security and surveillance solutions, voice and data services and mobility solutions.



The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.