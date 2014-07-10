Edwardsville, lll., July 10, 2014… The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the premier economic development organization representing the Metro East portion of the St. Louis region, has chosen Alonzo Byrd, Bob Graebe and Mary Lamie as the newest members of its Executive Committee. The 16-member Executive Committee guides the overall operations of the Leadership Council, helping to set the organization’s agenda and focus the Council’s efforts on key issues that support its mission of fostering regional economic development.

Alonzo Byrd, Assistant Vice President of Public affairs for Enterprise Holdings Inc., is joining as an executive committee member on the Leadership Council. He also serves on the Leadership Council’s marketing and communications committee. Mary Lamie is Vice President of EFK Moen, a Civil Engineering firm with an emphasis in transportation engineering and design. She is involved in Leadership Council’s public policy and SITE committees. Bob Graebe is CEO of the ROHO Group, a Belleville-based manufacturer of wheelchair cushions and backs, medical mattresses and pressure mapping systems. He serves on the Leadership Council’s public policy committee. Together, Byrd, Graebe and Lamie bring to the Executive Committee proven leadership skills, a wealth of expertise in their respective industries and the desire to continue to advance the Metro East region.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region. For more information, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

