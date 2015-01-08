Riley serving as President, Wilsmeyer as Chairman

EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the premier organization fostering economic growth in Madison and St. Clair counties, has chosen new leadership for 2015. Members unanimously approved five new officers to serve one-year terms, including Michael Riley as the president of the organization. Riley, President of Professional Therapy Services, Inc., most recently served as the Leadership Council’s vice president. Dennis Wilmsmeyer, immediate past president, has moved into the role of Chairman. The complete slate of officers chosen includes:

Chairman – Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Executive Director, America’s Central Port

– Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Executive Director, America’s Central Port President – Michael Riley, President, Professional Therapy Services, Inc.

– Michael Riley, President, Professional Therapy Services, Inc. Vice President – Mark Turner, President, Memorial Hospital

– Mark Turner, President, Memorial Hospital Secretary – Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council

– Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council Treasurer – Julie Furste-Bowe, Chancellor, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

As president of the Leadership Council, Riley will be at the helm of an organization that has experienced dramatic growth over the past couple of years, having added 52 new members since January of 2012.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In the wake of our unprecedented growth in membership, the Leadership Council now comprises almost 200 regional leaders in business, industry, government, education and labor, bringing great momentum to our efforts focused on uniting the region for growth,” notes Riley.

Looking ahead to 2015, Riley adds the success of the Leadership Council’s recent capital campaign is helping to provide the resources required to support the existing and new initiatives the Leadership Council is spearheading to support continued growth in St. Clair and Madison counties.

“From the ongoing work of the Scott Air Force Base Task Force to the accelerating efforts to position our region as a multimodal hub, to the commitment to supporting our manufacturing base and advancing entrepreneurial businesses across Southwestern Illinois, it’s going to be a busy year for the Leadership Council,” Riley stated. “We see tremendous potential for positive growth ahead and I’m excited to be collaborating with the hardworking staff and dedicated members of the Council to foster that growth.”

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

More like this: