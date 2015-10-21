Edwardsville, lll., Oct. 20, 2015 - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the premier economic development organization representing Madison and St. Clair counties, has chosen Marcia Campbell, Keith J. Cook, Dr. Stephen Hansen, and Don Vichitvongsa as the newest members of its Executive Committee.

The 16-member Executive Committee guides the overall operations of the Leadership Council, helping to set the organization's agenda and focus the Council's efforts on key issues that support its mission of fostering regional economic development. New committee member Marcia Campbell is Secretary-Treasurer for the Illinois Federation of Teachers and also serves on the Leadership Council's Labor Management Committee and Public Policy Committee. Keith J. Cook, Market President of Regions Bank, also serves as chair of the Leadership Council's Marketing Communications Committee.

Dr. Stephen Hansen joins the Leadership Council's Executive Committee while also serving as the Interim Chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Don Vichitvongsa is currently the general manager of SunCoke Energy, the largest independent producer of high-quality metallurgical coke in the Americas. He also chairs the Leadership Council's Manufacturing Steering Committee.

Together, Campbell, Cook, Hansen and Vichitvongsa bring to the Executive Committee proven leadership skills, a wealth of expertise in each of their respective industries and the desire to continue to advance the Southwestern Illinois region. The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties.

The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region. For more information, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

