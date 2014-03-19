Edwardsville, ILL., March 14, 2014… The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois has announced the details for its 2014 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Awards Dinner. The event will honor and pay tribute to Scott Air Force Base. The celebration will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2014, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Ill., with Lindenwood University-Belleville serving as the patron sponsor. KMOX News Anchor and Reporter Carol Daniel will serve as emcee. The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The annual awards program salutes those individuals and organizations that have displayed outstanding leadership and have positively impacted our region. The celebration will salute Scott Air Force Base for its tremendous impact over the past decade, as it has attracted new missions and construction dollars and strengthened its presence in Southwestern Illinois. Today, the base is a $3.2 billion economic engine for our region. The vital role Scott plays in our nation’s defense also will be showcased, as the Leadership Council honors several of the individual missions at Scott AFB and the men and women behind them.

Accepting the 2014 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Award on behalf of Scott Air Force Base will be Col. Kyle Kremer, Installation Commander for the base. Specific missions to be honored at the event include U.S. Transportation Command (USTC), Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), Air Mobility Command (AMC), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), 18th Air Force Headquarters, 618th Tanker Airlift Control Center (TACC), Air Force Network Integration Center (AFNIC), 375th Air Mobility Wing, 932nd Airlift Wing and 126th Air Refueling Wing.

The Four Points by Sheraton is located at 319 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights, Ill. Registration and cocktails begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $100 per person. Table sponsorships are available for $1,000, which includes seating for eight, signage at the table and special recognition as an event sponsor. Reservations can be made now through March 27. For more details about the event or to make a reservation, please call the Leadership Council at (618) 692-9745.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

