Now throughDec.17th, the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois and several Metro East chamber of commerce organizations will be rallying their volunteers around phones and in front of their computers in an effort to double the number of business and organizations in the Scott Patriot Program. Launched Sept. 11, 2013, the program has already grown to include 350 Scott Patriots, but organizers see potential to grow the number exponentially if they can reach out directly to businesses in the region to explain the program and invite those who are qualified to sign up.

The Scott Patriot Program recognizes local businesses, communities and organizations as being “military-friendly” thanks to discounts offered and other means of support demonstrated for military families affiliated with Scott Air Force Base (SAFB). While a primary goal of the program is to make it easy for military families to identify those who are military friendly in our region by listing them all at www.scottpatriot.com, it also aims to encourage others to provide the support that is so important to those who forego comfort, confront danger and sometimes die in defense of our nation, and to the family members who remain behind while they serve.

Joining the Leadership Council in the program are the Collinsville Chamber, Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber, Greater Belleville Area Chamber, Mascoutah Chamber, Metro East Regional Chamber, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber, Southwestern Madison County Chamber, St. Louis Regional Chamber, RiverBend Growth Association and the Troy-Maryville Chamber. The chambers want the businesses in their communities to know that they will be reaching out via phone and other channels in the coming days in the hope that they will take the couple of minutes necessary to chat with the volunteer callers so they can complete the sign-up process for those who are qualified. The dialing effort will culminate in a three-hour, Phone-a-Thon from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17 at various chamber offices.

“If a business hasn’t been doing something specific to support Scott AFB or would like to do more than they are currently doing, this is the season to become a Scott Patriot,” noted Gerry Schuetzenhofer, chairman of the Leadership Council’s Military Affairs Committee. “They can visit www.scottpatriot.com for a list of 10 easy ways to begin showing support, pick one or more that works for them, then complete the online application once action plans are put in place or be prepared to share what they are doing with our volunteer callers.”

Signing up for the Scott Patriot Program is free and easy and takes just two minutes whether done online or by phone. New Patriots will be sent a welcome packet, including a Scott Patriotdecal to post in the window of the business, office or community center, so it is easily recognized as being “military-friendly.” Each is listed on the website with a direct link back to their own website, where additional details about the specific support provided can be promoted. The groups behind the Scott Patriot Program also are working closely with their colleagues at Scott AFB so that military personnel are familiar with the many businesses that take active steps to support them and their families and know to look to the website as a resource.

More details about the program and a complete list of Patriots can be at www.scottpatriot.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

