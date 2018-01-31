Leader Durkin's statement nn Governor’s State of the State Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin released the following statement on Governor Rauner’s State of the State address: “We must work together in a true, bipartisan manner to solve our problems-- meaningful property tax relief, a balanced budget, pension reform and the reduction of the tax burden upon all Illinoisans. Together, we can find bipartisan compromises and solutions to put Illinois on the right fiscal path and create economic opportunities in all corners of the state.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip