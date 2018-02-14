Leader Durkin on Governor’s Budget Address Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – House Republican Leader Jim Durkin released the following statement on Governor Rauner’s Budget Address: “I applaud the Governor for proposing a fair, reasonable and balanced budget. It is now time for the General Assembly to come together in a bipartisan manner to do its work and enact a long overdue balanced budget that Illinois taxpayers deserve.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip