Lewis and Clark Community College Associate Professor of Music Susan Parton Stanard recently performed with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus in the opera “Peter Grimes” at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The performance was met with rave reviews. Anthony Tommasini of The New York Times listed the St. Louis Symphony’s Nov. 22, 2013 performance of “Peter Grimes” as number five on his list of the 10 most memorable opera performances in New York City in 2013.

“Choral Director Amy Kaiser prepares a chorus like no one I have ever seen,” Stanard said. “Just like with any other performance, you do your very best and you’ve prepared well enough to deliver what you have prepared.”

This is Stanard’s first season with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus. She was invited to audition and was able to rearrange her schedule when the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir moved rehearsals from Tuesdays to Mondays. There is a competitive audition process for the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, and members are expected to perform at a professional level.

“Susan exemplifies the standard of excellence set by the entire Lewis and Clark music program,” said L&C Dean of Liberal Arts and Business Jill Lane. “Her participation in the St. Louis Symphony Chorus demonstrates the depth of her talent, which she offers not only at Carnegie Hall, but to our very own Lewis and Clark students.”

The St. Louis Symphony Chorus, including Stanard, performed “Peter Grimes” at Powell Hall in St. Louis Nov. 16 before traveling to New York City. The choir remained in New York City for a total of three days. The chorus arrived on the first day, rehearsed and performed on the second, and left for home on the third.

“It is important for faculty to keep up with their skills, and we don’t always have the chance to be a part of these world class performances here at home,” Stanard said. “When we do, it gives us something special to offer our students. And, we get so busy teaching that we often forget to do things for ourselves as performers. I was really tickled to be a part of this.”

Stanard is now preparing for her next St. Louis Symphony Choir performance, Verdi’s Requiem, which will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Powell Hall in St. Louis, with a repeat performance on Saturday, March 8. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit www.stlsymphony.org.

Stanard will be performing at L&C during a Brown Bag event entitled “Aspects of Love,” which will feature Stanard, along with L&C vocal students and special guests, at noon Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

For the complete spring 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

