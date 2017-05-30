GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and The Bridge student newspaper hosted the Illinois Community College Journalism Association’s 2017 Conference, during which the newspaper staff netted 18 awards.

“Bridge staffers are encouraged to think outside the box and explore visual and digital approaches to publishing news,” Bridge Adviser Louise Jett said. “The ICCJA judges recognized their efforts accordingly. I could not be more proud. It is an honor to work with such talented students.”

Approximately 90 students from 12 schools across the state participated in the two-day event April 6-7, in the Trimpe Building on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. The conference featured keynote addresses by Todd Smith, a former reporter and current author who was shot by Charles Lee “Cookie” Thornton while covering the Kirkwood City Council Feb. 7, 2008, and Stephen Potter, an actor, host and producer for KWMU-FM.

Students attended workshops featuring local journalism professionals like The Telegraph’s Nathan Grimm, Belleville News-Democrat’s Elizabeth Donald, The Post-Dispatch’s Lisa Eisenhauer and Ashley Lisenby, and Advantage News’ Fred Pollard and Eric McRoy. L&C Photographer Paige Allen taught a workshop on sports photography and Coordinator of Architectural Technology and CAD/Drafting Luke Jumper gave virtual reality demonstrations.

The event culminated with an awards dinner, during which The Bridge staff members were honored for their work:

1st Place, Front Page Design - Karen Hancock

1st Place, Headline - Karen Hancock

1st Place, Headline - Darick Earney

1st Place, Page Design - Karen Hancock

1st Place, Sports News - Alex Meissner

1st Place, Staff Editorial - Helen Paige Jarden

1st Place, Editorial Cartoon - Shelby Wallace

1st Place, Graphics - Shelby Clayton

1st Place, Advertising - Staff

2nd Place, General Excellence - Staff

2nd Place, Advertising - Staff

2nd Place, News Column - Helen Paige Jarden

2nd Place, News Story - Helen Paige Jarden

2nd Place, Staff Editorial - Krystie Morrison

3rd Place, Graphics - Shelby Clayton

4th Place, Page Design - Karen Hancock

4th Place, Staff Editorial - Callie Logan

Honorable Mention, News Photo - Krystie Morrison

The ICCJA brings together student newspaper advisers and staffs from across Illinois to share information and knowledge about the state and direction of student journalism. It includes an intensive schedule of workshops for student development and an opportunity for students to compete in division and open categories on topics ranging from writing to photography and graphic design and layout.

“Students and newspaper advisers learned a great deal thanks to the solid list of speakers at sessions at one of the loveliest campuses in the Midwest,” said ICCJA Executive Director Joe Gisondi, of Eastern Illinois University’s Journalism program. “I look forward to bringing the workshop back here in the future.”

The Bridge Adviser Elected President of ICCJA

Article continues after sponsor message

During this year’s conference, L&C Media Specialist and Adjunct Faculty Member Louise Jett, who advises The Bridge, was elected by her peers as president of the ICCJA for a two-year term, ending in April 2019.

“Louise brings extraordinary energy and many great ideas to ICCJA, which will further invigorate an already-strong organization,” Gisondi said. “I'm excited to work with her to develop new educational projects.”

As president, Jett will play an important role in supporting the education of the journalists of tomorrow.

“Louise has a done of great job of using her work experience and background to help our students create a high quality newspaper,” said L&C Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “I think the fact that she served as editor-in-chief of The Bridge as a student makes it even more special.”

Jett, of Carlinville, graduated from L&C with an Associate in Applied Science in Computer Graphics in 2008. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Greenville College, and a Master of Education in Education Policy, Organization & Leadership, with a concentration in New Learning Design & Leadership.

Before joining L&C full time, Jett was Managing Editor for the Macoupin County-Enquirer Democrat from 2008-2011, and a Marketing Director for Pleasant Hill Village.

“Having dedicated my life to bringing out the best in others, teaching and mentoring comes naturally to me and nothing brings me more joy than helping people succeed,” Jett said. “Lewis and Clark has provided me with so many amazing opportunities. First as a student and now as an employee, L&C made it possible for me to not only empower others but also myself. For this, and so much more, I am grateful.”

In addition to advising the Bridge, Jett teaches News Writing at Lewis and Clark, and developed/teaches Social Media Marketing for the college. After hours, Jett is a freelance writer for the Advantage News and a Social Media Manager for the St. Louis Ethical Society.

More like this: