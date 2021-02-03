GODFREY – Although the pandemic has kept renovations at Lewis and Clark Community College’s George C. Terry River Bend Arena from public view, fans now have the chance to see the gym’s award-winning design while watching Trailblazers’ basketball and volleyball games on L&C’s YouTube channel.

The gym’s design was recognized by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) as the 2020 District 3 Silver Medallion winner in the Interior Signage/Displays category.

The NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges in each of NCMPR’s seven districts. The regional competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

L&C’s Creative Services Manager Korin Fisher describes the design as a collaborative effort, involving several departments and individuals.

“I made six different designs of the gym floor, then we voted to narrow it down to the two with Blazer, our new mascot,” Fisher said. “After several changes, we came up with the current design. We’re certainly honored to win this award for Lewis and Clark.”

L&C Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Doug Stotler considers the gym to be a showcase stop for recruitment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The floor is very forgiving on the athletes’ bodies during a long season,” Stotler said. “When a floor looks great, performs well, is easy to clean and limits injury, what more can you ask for?”

In addition to the renovated gym, the $2.48 million project included new offices, an HVAC system, a new roof, waterproofing, training room and weight room.

L&C’s Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill believes the renovated gym symbolizes L&C’s dedication to athletic success.

“I am grateful for all of the individuals on campus and the various external partners who were involved with this project,” Hill said. “Receiving the NCMPR Silver Medallion confirms what we already knew about the high-quality level of design and work on the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.”

L&C worked closely with contractor R.W. Boeker Co. Inc. on the project. The gym floor was installed by Missouri Floor Company, with Langhorst Construction in charge of pad installation.

Although Trailblazers’ basketball and volleyball games are closed to spectators due to the pandemic, games can be viewed via live streams on L&C’s YouTube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/lewisandclarkcc.

Game schedules can be found on the L&C website at www.lc.edu/athletics/.

More like this: