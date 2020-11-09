L&C’s Seble Burton Receives Illinois Spotlight on Achievement Award
November 9, 2020 11:57 AM
ALTON – Seble Burton, of Alton, a student in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Project READ program, recently received a Spotlight on Achievement Award presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Literacy Office and the Illinois State Library.
Burton is one of only 10 adult learners presented with the award statewide. For more information about Project READ, call (618) 468-4153.