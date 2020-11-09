L&C’s Seble Burton Receives Illinois Spotlight on Achievement Award Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Seble Burton, of Alton, a student in Lewis and Clark Community College’s Project READ program, recently received a Spotlight on Achievement Award presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Literacy Office and the Illinois State Library. Article continues after sponsor message Burton is one of only 10 adult learners presented with the award statewide. For more information about Project READ, call (618) 468-4153. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!