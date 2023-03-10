GODFREY – For the first time since its inception, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Paralegal program now offers a second eight-week option for those entering the program, which allows students to earn full credit for a course in half the time, starting at a semester’s mid-point.

Even though the Spring 2023 semester is half over, students can still enroll in the Paralegal program and receive full credit for classes by the end of the semester.

The demand for paralegals in the St. Louis area is higher than the number of qualified applicants. The second eight-week option will allow students to complete the program faster.

“Area law firms are frequently reaching out to me as they try to find candidates to interview,” Program Coordinator Becky Gockel said. “I often partner with local law firms to develop effective recruiting and hiring strategies, depending on the firm’s needs for paralegal staffing.”

To meet the demand, all L&C Paralegal classes are now offered online, in an eight-week format, all year round, allowing students to start an eight-week class at either the beginning or middle of the semester.

Students can earn an Associate in Applied Science in Paralegal Studies in 24-30 weeks, taking a full course load of eight-week online classes, through L&C’s 30 and Out Program. This fast-track option is perfect for those who already have an associate degree or higher from any accredited institution.

This course of study has a proven track record.

“The placement rate for L&C paralegal interns and full-time employees, upon graduation, is nearly 100 percent since the program converted to online eight-week courses,” Gockel said. “Employers are hiring students earlier in the program, training them, hosting their internships and hiring them as full-time paralegals upon graduation.”

There’s still time to enroll for the next eight-week sesson. Campus is closed on Monday, March 13, but L&C’s Enrollment Center will be open the rest of Spring Break, March 14-17, with classes starting March 20.

For more information on L&C’s Paralegal Program options, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu, or Advisor Cathy Laramee at (618) 468-5856 or claramee@lc.edu

