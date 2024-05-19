GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Paralegal Studies program is geared up to put students into the workforce as quickly as possible by offering its full roster of courses this summer.

Students enrolling this summer can complete the courses required for certification as early as December, which will allow them to enter the workforce, then finish their General Education classes on the back end to complete an Associate of Applied Science degree, if they choose.

Attorney David Fahrenkamp refers to a recent L&C paralegal grad as one of his go-to resources in the office.

“I cannot say enough good things about the Paralegal Studies program at Lewis and Clark,” he said. “I hired one of your graduates last year and she is a rock star. She was ready to work from the first day. She not only knew what help was needed, but also anticipated issues that showed a level of sophistication in the legal field.”

Alumna Brittany Mundy was able to quickly complete the program while raising her family and working a full-time job.

“As a single mother, L&C’s Paralegal Studies program was flexible enough for me to excel and graduate with honors as Paralegal Student of the Year,” she said. “I was able to find an amazing employer and am so proud to have chosen this path.”

All Paralegal classes, including the new Elder Law, Electronic Discovery and Immigration Law courses, are being offered this summer in an eight-week format. Many courses have no prerequisites and are open to interested community members, even if they are not legal professionals.

All courses can be taken online. Summer classes start June 3.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Becky Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

