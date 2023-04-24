GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Adult Education Student Services Coordinator Julie McAfoos has earned the Arthur J. Stejskal Teacher of the Year Award from the Illinois Adult Continuing Education Association (IACEA).

McAfoos received the honor at the 2023 IACEA 43rd Annual Conference held last month in Springfield.

She credits the education she received at L&C, with teachers such as Lars Hoffman and Roger Zimmerman, for inspiring her love of teaching.

“When I was a student here 35 years ago, teachers instilled in me a belief in an unseen future, and I hope to continue this work,” McAfoos said.

According to the IACEA website, the Teacher of the Year Award is presented to the educator who best demonstrates a commitment to the adult and continuing education profession; recognizes and understands the physical, psychological, social and cognitive characteristics of adult learners; accepts each learner’s cultural and ethnic uniqueness; provides a non-threatening, supportive atmosphere for learning, which fosters freedom of thought and expresson; assists learners in formulating personal learning objectives and assessing progress toward those objectives; communicates effectively with learners, colleagues and supervisors.

Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris describes McAfoos as a vital and integral part of L&C’s Adult Education team.

“Julie brings her whole self to her work and serves her students with empathy, curiosity and tenacity,” Harris said. “She isn’t afraid to be vulnerable and shares her own life lessons with her students in a way that supports them as they navigate and create their own life lessons.”

Classes are enrolling now. For more information on the L&C Adult Education program, including literacy and high school equivalency classes, call (618) 468-4141.

