GODFREY – Welding Technology Program Coordinator Travis Jumper and Biology adjunct faculty member Paula Holloway have been chosen by their peers as Lewis and Clark Community College’s nominees for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s (ICCTA) Outstanding Full-Time and Adjunct Faculty Member Awards.

The awards recognize the instructors’ high achievements.

Travis Jumper, ICCTA Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award nominee

“I’m aware of the acclaim and distinction this award comes with and I’m astonished and thrilled to be nominated,” Jumper said. “I will do everything in my power and ability to live up to the honor bestowed on me by my colleagues and friends, and will do my best to represent our wonderful institution.”

Jumper began his run as a full-time faculty member and welding coordinator in August 2012 and is currently pursuing his doctorate in an effort to better serve L&C and his students.

His academic career began as an agriculture mechanics instructor and FFA advisor at Jacksonville High School. During the same period, he served as an adjunct welding instructor at Lincoln Land Community College, a customer service representative for the West Central Mass Transit District and as a park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake.

While at L&C, Jumper has become a leader in Competency-based Education (CBE) statewide. He developed the first CBE degree at L&C – in Welding Technology – and sits on various state committees. He continually participates in training to increase his understanding of CBE.

Jumper has developed partnerships with local high schools, allowing L&C to offer concurrent enrollment with the Edwardsville Community Unit School District.

In addition to being L&C’s 2016 nominee for the Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award, Jumper has won several honors from the American Welding Society (AWS), including the Meritorious Award in 2018 and 2019; the District 14 Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor of the Year Award in 2015, 2016 and 2017; and Honorary FFA Chapter Degrees from Mt. Vernon High School in 2006 and Jacksonville High School in 2009.

In addition to his work on CBE initiatives, he is an active member of the Lewis and Clark Faculty Association and several mover teams.

Paula Holloway, ICCTA Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award nominee

After retiring from her full-time position after 30 years at L&C, Holloway has put in another 20 years working as an adjunct professor.

According to her, being an adjunct is just as rewarding as being a full-time professor.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was shocked to find I’d been named the adjunct faculty nominee and I’m honored that someone felt that I deserved such an award,” she said. “The beauty of the adjunct position is the only responsibility is teaching the students, which is what I love to do.”

Holloway, a Monticello College alumna, hales from Mount Vernon, where she graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1969.

While at Monticello, she studied biology, was president of the student council and was nominated for Who’s Who in American Junior Colleges, 1970-71. She earned the Outstanding Biological Science Award, was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and graduated Cum Laude in 1971.

Holloway earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She also earned her Master of Arts from SIUE, with over 60 additional credit hours of coursework.

She began her career at L&C in 1973 as an associate instructor and lab instructor. She taught many classes at the college, including general biology, dental biology, medical terminology, zoology, nutrition and human sexuality. Anatomy and physiology, for L&C’s allied health programs, became her primary teaching assignment.

As a faculty member, Holloway served on several committees, including the Rank and Promotion Committee and Financial Aid Committee. She chaired the Honors Banquet Committee and was Master of Ceremonies for several years.

In 1997, she earned the ICCTA Full-Time Faculty Award nomination.

After retiring from full-time instruction in 2002, she returned the following semester as an adjunct faculty member, a position she continues to hold.

Among her other activities, she is involved in the Newsong Fellowship and Eden’s Glory.

In 1992, she established an L&C Foundation scholarship for L&C allied health students in her parents’ name, the Charles “Bud” and Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship.

Winners of the ICCTA Outstanding Full-time and Adjunct Faculty Member Awards are announced each summer.

For more information on L&C’s Welding Technology or science programs, call or text the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu.

For more information on scholarships funded through the L&C Foundation, contact Debby Edelman at (618) 468-2010 or dedelman@lc.edu.

More like this: