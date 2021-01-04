GODFREY – The Fire Science program at Lewis and Clark Community College has earned recognition as a Fire and Emergency Services Higher Education (FESHE) college from the National Fire Academy (NFA), a subset of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The designation acknowledges that L&C’s Fire Science program has demonstrated a commitment to the FESHE modal of standardized professional education criteria and meets the standards of excellence established by the NFA and FESHE professional development committees.

“Our students will begin receiving additional certifications for the approved FESHE courses,” Program Coordinator Ed Burnley said. “These certifications will assist them in furthering their education at a four-year program and ensure they are being taught the national curriculum.”

To achieve this national recognition, accredited institutions must provide a six-course model fire science curriculum in their associate or baccalaureate programs. These regionally accredited institutions with the FESHE designation will be able to provide the participating students with an NFA course certificate of completion for each course they complete.

For more information on L&C’s Fire Science program, contact Burnley at (618) 468-4914 or eburnley@lc.edu.

