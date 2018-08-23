GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to enroll in its fall offerings.

From horseback riding to basic electric repairs, there’s something for everyone.

“Non-credit courses are a great opportunity to learn, grow, and meet new people,” said Community Education Director Yvette McLemore. “Whether you are looking for a new hobby or to explore a new interest, community education courses are a great place to start.”

For example, an upcoming Swing for Beginners dance class has a lot to offer.

“Learning ballroom dancing is beneficial physically, mentally and socially,” said William Trent, instructor and owner of Moonlight Dancing. “It strengthens your brain and memory. Learning how to dance keeps people from stepping on your feet and increases your social life. Everybody loves to dance.”

Trent will teach participants basic, social and American-style steps of swing in just five weeks. Dancers must register with a partner. The classes will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 9 through Nov. 6 at L&C’s Hatheway Cultural Center. The cost is $45 per person.

Maximize lunch breaks at the Nia Fusion Power Lunch.

Two sections will be offered on Thursdays from Aug. 30 to Sept. 27, one from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and the other from 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Licensed Nia instructors Liz Lane and Carleen Weber will guide participants as they discover the dynamics of Taekwondo, the balance of Tai Chi, the fun and freedom of dance and the power of yoga. The course fee is $48 and the power lunch will also take place in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

Other fall Community Education offerings include Tai Chi for Health; Medicare, Social Security and Income Planning; Plumbing Made Easy; Rental Properties 101; Basic Electrical Repairs; and more.

To view a full list of classes, visit www.lc.edu/CommunityEd and call (618) 468-5701 to enroll.

