GODFREY - Students in Lewis and Clark Community College’s College for Life (CFL) program invited friends and family to their annual luncheon Aug. 2, 2024 on the Godfrey Campus.

Each year, CFL students work with L&C’s Garden Designer and Horticulturist Katie Piper to plant vegetables, herbs and flowers as part of the Monticello Sculpture Gardens, then use the harvest in the luncheon.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s buffet was filled with fresh salads and pickled veggies, along with pulled pork sandwiches and zucchini noodles with pesto.

CFL’s gardening efforts are supported by a grant from the Lynne F, Solon Foundation, which helps those living with diabetes and other disabilities.

To learn more about L&C’s College for Life program, contact Coordinator Roselyn Ellington at (618) 468-4127 or rellington@lc.edu.