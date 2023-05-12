GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is helping to keep kids busy this summer with more than 20 week-long College for Kids classes.

College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active as they engage, connect and learn.

This year’s line-up of classes includes the popular Junior Explorers Summer Camp, lead by L&C Adjunct Faculty Member and Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Superintendent Bradley Winn.

“The Junior Explorers Summer Camp is absolutely one of our favorite projects we do at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site,” Winn said. “The camp provides a hands-on perspective about the extraordinary journey of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Our camp activities encourage kids to explore a love of history in a fun and team-building environment, setting them on their way to becoming a full-fledged member of the Corps of Discovery.”

The 2023 Summer Camps list is as follows:

Magic: Pulling Rabbits out of Hats and Other Animal Tricks!

Using Color, Shape and Texture in Art

Galaxy Far Away (Star Wars)

Balloonatics

Understanding Proportion, Scale and Space

Story Magic

Exploring Different Art Techniques

Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers Camp

MathMagic

Exploring Dimension in Art

Magic to Amaze Your Family, Friends and Pets

Art of Journaling

Minecraft BRICKS

Camp Waterschool

Kids Comedy

Say It with Hands (Sign Language)

Yoga for Children

So, You Want to be a Magician

Junior Robotics

Magic Mystery Camp

Self Defense for Kids

This year’s camps begin on June 5 and run through August 4.

For a full list of camp dates, descriptions and fees, visit http://www.lc.edu/C4K.

For more information, contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

