L&C’s College For Kids Offers Loads Of Summer Fun
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is helping to keep kids busy this summer with more than 20 week-long College for Kids classes.
College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active as they engage, connect and learn.
This year’s line-up of classes includes the popular Junior Explorers Summer Camp, lead by L&C Adjunct Faculty Member and Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Superintendent Bradley Winn.
“The Junior Explorers Summer Camp is absolutely one of our favorite projects we do at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site,” Winn said. “The camp provides a hands-on perspective about the extraordinary journey of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Our camp activities encourage kids to explore a love of history in a fun and team-building environment, setting them on their way to becoming a full-fledged member of the Corps of Discovery.”
The 2023 Summer Camps list is as follows:
- Magic: Pulling Rabbits out of Hats and Other Animal Tricks!
- Using Color, Shape and Texture in Art
- Galaxy Far Away (Star Wars)
- Balloonatics
- Understanding Proportion, Scale and Space
- Story Magic
- Exploring Different Art Techniques
- Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers Camp
- MathMagic
- Exploring Dimension in Art
- Magic to Amaze Your Family, Friends and Pets
- Art of Journaling
- Minecraft BRICKS
- Camp Waterschool
- Kids Comedy
- Say It with Hands (Sign Language)
- Yoga for Children
- So, You Want to be a Magician
- Junior Robotics
- Magic Mystery Camp
- Self Defense for Kids
This year’s camps begin on June 5 and run through August 4.
For a full list of camp dates, descriptions and fees, visit http://www.lc.edu/C4K.
For more information, contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.
