Name: LCDR Charles Dale

Hometown: Bethalto

Years of Service: 27 yrs

Date of Death: 2019-05-29

Killed in Action?: no

Military Branch: US Navy Seabees

Rank: LCDR

War(s) During Service: 2 tours in Vietnam

Medals of Honors Earned: Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Combat Action award, and numerous other awards.

Message: We miss you Charles and thank you for all your sacrifices for our country. Love, your wife Lana, your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids

Submitted by: Judy Dale

