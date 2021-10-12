LCDR Charles Dale Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: LCDR Charles Dale Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 27 yrs Date of Death: 2019-05-29 Killed in Action?: no Connect with Riverbend Readers! Military Branch: US Navy Seabees Rank: LCDR War(s) During Service: 2 tours in Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Combat Action award, and numerous other awards. Message: We miss you Charles and thank you for all your sacrifices for our country. Love, your wife Lana, your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids Submitted by: Judy Dale More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute