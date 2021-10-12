LCDR Charles Dale
Name: LCDR Charles Dale
Hometown: Bethalto
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Years of Service: 27 yrs
Date of Death: 2019-05-29
Killed in Action?: no
Military Branch: US Navy Seabees
Rank: LCDR
War(s) During Service: 2 tours in Vietnam
Medals of Honors Earned: Navy Commendation, Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, Combat Action award, and numerous other awards.
Message: We miss you Charles and thank you for all your sacrifices for our country. Love, your wife Lana, your kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids
Submitted by: Judy Dale
More like this: