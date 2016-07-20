LCCC/USTA Men's Futures Tournament delayed because of storms, rain
July 20, 2016 9:42 AM
GODFREY – As of 9:30 a.m., the 19th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Futures Tennis Tournament has been delayed this morning due to severe thunderstorms and rain rolling through the area.
Play had been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Play will begin as soon as possible once the weather breaks.
For updates visit www.lc.edu/usta.