GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken Trzaska said Wednesday that progress is being made after the cybersecurity incident with college systems. He said on Wednesday afternoon the plan as of Wednesday is to be back on campus Monday with some operations.

The Lewis and Clark Community College campuses have been closed this week because of the cybersecurity incident.

“We are taking a phased approach to the recovery,” he said. “Our priority is to have systems running to support our student experience to open up. It could be up to six months before all our systems are back online. We are planning on being back on campus Monday in a phased approach of services.”

Trzaska said specialized teams landed last Friday after Thanksgiving and started working on the cyber systems issue. Lewis and Clark Community College uses 175 servers and that takes time to repair, Trzaska explained.

“In the end, we will be stronger and put things in place that make things more secure,” Trzaska added. “The tricky part about updates is sometimes in this process you take two steps forward then a step back. Right now, we have no indication we can’t open Monday with select services being ready. Our focus will be Zoom, Blackboard, Colleague, and our Central Operating System.”

Trzaska thanked everyone for their understanding as they conduct a thorough investigation and work to restore their systems.

