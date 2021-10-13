

GODFREY - Student Trustee Sam Copeland brought up an issue with phishing e-mails at the Lewis and Clark Community College Board meeting on Tuesday. LCCC Executive Director of College Effectiveness and Grant Development, Brett Reinert, who is over IT at the college, said they have seen an uptick in phishing e-mails to the student and team member accounts. However, Reinert said he and his staff are making sure they have the appropriate security measures in place as safeguards.

Reinert also said they are educating our users so they have the skills to recognize and avoid these types of fraudulent activity.

“We do take student concerns seriously, so we’re making sure that we have the right security components in place to respond when these e-mails are received, and the college is working on giving the IT Help Desk a more visible, physical presence on campus to increase consumer awareness about these scams,” Reinert said.

“Anyone who suspects that they have received a phishing or scam e-mail should be encouraged to share these incidents with the HelpDesk at:

helpdesk@lc.edu