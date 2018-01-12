GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Information Technology staff issued an advisory on Thursday that it will be performing work in the Erickson computer room on the Godfrey Campus from 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.

This work will result in outages of campus servers. Users should beware that outages may be sporadic and possibly long, affecting campus internet access, lc.edu email, lc.edu, Blazernet and Student Self-Service, LCCC said in a statement on Thursday.

Blackboard, our online classroom software, will NOT be affected by this work.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and, as always, appreciate your patience in this matter. Any news or updates will be posted to the college’s Facebook page. Thank you." - the college said.

