LCCC classes set as normal Wednesday night after water main break is repaired
June 6, 2018 4:14 PM
GODFREY - Classes are set to resume as usual Wednesday evening at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Classes were shut down most of the late morning and early afternoon due to a water main rupture on campus. That rupture has since been fixed, according to a statement from the college, and evening classes will resume as normal.
The cause of the break was not given.