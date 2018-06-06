GODFREY - Classes are set to resume as usual Wednesday evening at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Classes were shut down most of the late morning and early afternoon due to a water main rupture on campus. That rupture has since been fixed, according to a statement from the college, and evening classes will resume as normal.

The cause of the break was not given.

 