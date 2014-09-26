GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Building Futures YouthBuild students joined volunteers from throughout Illinois this month to build a new Habitat for Humanity Home at 1124 Wallace Street in Alton.

“The YouthBuild students are hardworking and dedicated,” said Alton Habitat for Humanity Construction Chair Jim Hanlon. “Anything I’ve asked them to do, without question, they get to work and get it done.”

James Allensworth, 21 of Godfrey, Trevonte Caldwell, 18 of Alton, and Tyson Drainer, 20 of Jerseyville, joined approximately 15 volunteers from the Baptist Women of Illinois to construct the 1,320-square-foot home that when completed will have four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“James, Trevonte and Tyson have all been wonderful,” Nancy Wittlock of the Baptist Women of Illinois said. “To have strong, young people to help with the heavy lifting has helped us ladies tremendously.”

While the recipient family remains unidentified, the family has two teenagers and a newborn infant. The father uses a wheelchair, and Habitat is building the house to comply with provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Recognizing these YouthBuild students and their commitment to volunteerism is just one way we can honor National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week,” Associate Dean of Adult Education Val Harris said. “Adult Education is positively impacting the lives of our students, who in turn are enhancing our community.”

Building Futures: YouthBuild AmeriCorps is designed to assist 16-24 year old participants in their efforts to attain their GED, earn a Pre-Apprentice Certificate Training (PACT) certification and transition to college.

YouthBuild is one of 80 programs in the nation that is also an AmeriCorps affiliate, which promotes and reinforces the program’s mission to encourage leadership development and social awareness through community service.

For more information on the Adult Education offerings at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

