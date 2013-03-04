L&C Wraps Up Black History Month With Underground Railroad Tour
GODFREY – Tour guide and L&C instructor J. E. Robinson, left, discusses local history with Gwen Price and Jared Hennings, Black Student Association advisor, in the basement of the Enos Apartment Building in Alton, Feb. 28, during an Underground Railroad Bus Tour offered by Lewis and Clark Community College in honor of Black History Month. The apartment building was once a tuberculosis sanitarium that is thought to have been utilized to help fugitive slaves escape the South via the Underground Railroad. Photo by Louise Jett, Lewis and Clark Community College media specialist.
