LC Women's Volleybal Wins Opener against St. Louis

L&C women's volleyball team won their home opener Tuesday against St. Louis Community College. They one the first match 25-23, second match 25-17 and final match 25-23.

Lizzie Meierotto, (10), a sophomore from Brighton, goes up against St. Louis Community College defense at the net during the second game.