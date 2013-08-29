LC Women's Volleybal Wins Opener against St. Louis
August 29, 2013 12:54 PM
Listen to the story
L&C women's volleyball team won their home opener Tuesday against St. Louis Community College. They one the first match 25-23, second match 25-17 and final match 25-23.
Lizzie Meierotto, (10), a sophomore from Brighton, goes up against St. Louis Community College defense at the net during the second game.
