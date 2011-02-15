L&C Women's Basketball Team Hosts "Pink Zone" Game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. L&C Women’s Basketball Team Hosts “Pink Zone” Game During High School and Middle School Recognition Day on Feb. 19

Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark women’s basketball team will host a “Pink Zone” game during High School and Middle School Recognition Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 in the River Bend Arena.

The Trailblazers will face John Wood Community College, and all proceeds from the game will be donated for breast cancer awareness and research through the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Over the past several years, the WBCA “Pink Zone” initiative has raised awareness of breast cancer, as well as a significant amount of donations for women's cancer research. The WBCA's charity of choice is the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Kay Yow was a legendary women’s basketball coach for North Carolina State University who lost a long battle with breast cancer in 2009.

“Being a two-time survivor of breast cancer myself, I feel that this is a great way to make more people aware of this disease,” said Sonya Crider, head women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Lewis and Clark Community College

Fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing pink and purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets at the door. Local middle and high school basketball teams who are present will be recognized during halftime. Following the “Pink Zone” game, the men’s basketball team will host SWIC at 3 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Athletic Department at (618) 468-6002. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip