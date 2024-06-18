GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting community vendors to participate in its annual Summerfest from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, on the Godfrey Campus’ Hatheway back lot.

Summerfest is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect to see food trucks, vendors, non-profit organizations, community resources, L&C programs, a petting zoo, inflatable games and more. A thousand visitors attended last year's festivities, and even more are expected this year.

Interested vendors and organizations must provide a current certificate of insurance (COI) to participate. Coverage for the event only can otherwise be purchased through L&C for $100. Vendors are required to bring their own setup, including a table, chairs and a tent (if needed). Reserving a space is free.

All are welcome to participate in this exciting opportunity.

For more information and to secure your spot at the Summerfest, please contact Daniel Nosce at dnosce@lc.edu.

