GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed two new full-time faculty members this fall.

Andrew Carrington is a new Web Design & Development instructor.

Carrington, of Edwardsville, taught in the program for a semester before taking on the role full time.

He attended high school in Barbados and earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of the West Indies at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados. Later, he went on to earn a Master of Business Administration (Finance Specialization) and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

Prior to joining Lewis and Clark, Carrington worked as a Software Engineer – and continues to work in that capacity.

“I love all things related to technology, particularly those that are new and emerging,” he said.

Carrington has a particular interest in AI (artificial intelligence), which is a current focus for Lewis and Clark as well. An interdepartmental team at the college is currently looking at ways to embrace AI in instruction and administration and developing policies around its use.

A few weeks into the start of the semester, Carrington is working to engage with all his students, as well as his fellow team members at the college.

“I intend to foster an environment of continuous learning in and outside the classroom,” he said. “This field requires continuous learning and it is an exciting field to be in at this time in history.”

In Carrington’s free time, he collects comic books and aims to become a writer of science fiction novels.

John Phillips is a new instructor and coordinator of the college’s Child Development and Education programs.

Phillips also teaches adjunct courses at St. Louis Community College.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Illinois; Master of Arts in Education from UC Santa Cruz; and a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Maryville University.

Prior to Lewis and Clark, Phillips worked as the assistant manager of the St Louis Community College Child Development Laboratory. He also spent time working as a pre-kindergarten teacher, AmeriCorps member and children's program coordinator for a transitional housing shelter.

“After spending two years in administration, I was looking to return to teaching,” Phillips said. “I love seeing students make connections and apply their knowledge. The best part is knowing they will gain the skills needed to best meet the needs of young children when they go into the workforce.”

His past honors have included the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and Twillman Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2021, but one of his proudest professional achievements, he said, was figuring out how to teach more than 20 pre-kindergarten students remotely during the pandemic.

Phillips said he loves to create dialog in the classroom and find ways for his students to get hands-on experience in their field.

“The most challenging part is building confidence in students,” he said. “The most rewarding part is watching students succeed.”

“Students should take my courses if they are in the early childhood field or if they like working with children and want to learn more about social-emotional, cognitive, literacy, and physical development,” Phillips said. “These courses would also be beneficial for anyone who has kids or is planning to have kids.”

Learn more:

L&C’s Web Design & Development (AAS/certificate) program – www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/web-design.html

L&C’s Child Development (AAS/certificate) program – www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/child-development.html

L&C Education (transfer degree) program – www.lc.edu/academic-programs/transfer-degrees/education.html

