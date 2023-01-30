GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes three new faculty members for the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

The new team members include a director of nursing education, an associate business professor and an assistant professor of art.

“We’re pleased to welcome these professionals to Lewis and Clark,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Sue Czerwinski. “The knowledge and experience they bring to these positions will certainly benefit our students.”

Nicholas Hand, Associate Professor, Business

Hand is a Godfrey native. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Lindenwood University. He went on to graduate magna cum laude from Saint Louis University School of Law. He has experience working in the business offices of both junior and professional hockey, including a marketing role with the St. Louis Blues. His higher education experience includes work as an adjunct and full-time professor in the Plaster School of Business at Lindenwood University, while simultaniously practicing labor and employment law at a national law firm in Clayton, Missouri.

Brittin Quigley, Director of Nursing Education

Quigley earned associate degrees in both Psychology and Medical Technology from Illinois Central Community College. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Francis College of Nursing, and a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Chamberlain University. She is currently working on her Doctorate in Nursing Education. Her career includes work in pediatric intensive care, school nursing, pediatric home health and pediatric oncology. She has worked as an educator for over six years and has held several leadership positions.

Jordan Walker, Assistant Professor, Art

Walker earned his Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Drawing from Long Island University in 2014 and Master of Art in Art History from Georgia State University in 2021. Through his artwork, Walker has explored a number of different themes and topics, ranging from biology to mythology to the human psyche. As an instructor, he has taught numerous lecture classes and enjoys helping students gain understanding of the bold and dynamic role that art plays within human civilization.

