GODFREY – Baseball players entering their junior or senior year of high school, including those looking to transfer or walk on, are invited to show off their skills in an upcoming prospect showcase, hosted by Lewis and Clark Community College.

The event is open to prospects who want to play at the collegiate level, starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

Players will be evaluated in 60-yard times, bullpen pitching, position player throwing, catcher pop times/velocity, infield defense, outfield defense and pitching machine hitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The showcase will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at the L&C baseball field off Stamper Lane in Godfrey, with check-in from 10-10:45 a.m.

The cost to participate is $100 per athlete. Reservations will be confirmed once payment has been received. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Trailblazers baseball program.

Checks can be made payable to L&C Baseball, c/o Coach Alex Ferguson, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035, or prospects can pay through Venmo @LC_Baseball.

For more information, contact Coach Ferguson at (618) 468-5253 or roferguson@lc.edu.

More like this: