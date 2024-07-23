L&C will hold a Baseball Prospect Showcase on Aug. 18 for players interested in playing at the collegiate level during the 2025-2026 season. JAN DONA/L&C MARKETING & PRGODFREY – Baseball players entering their junior or senior year of high school, including those looking to transfer or walk on, are invited to show off their skills in an upcoming prospect showcase, hosted by Lewis and Clark Community College.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event is open to prospects who want to play at the collegiate level, starting in the 2025-2026 school year.

Players will be evaluated in 60-yard times, bullpen pitching, position player throwing, catcher pop times/velocity, infield defense, outfield defense and pitching machine hitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

The showcase will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, at the L&C baseball field off Stamper Lane in Godfrey, with check-in from 10-10:45 a.m.

The cost to participate is $100 per athlete. Reservations will be confirmed once payment has been received. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Trailblazers baseball program.

Checks can be made payable to L&C Baseball, c/o Coach Alex Ferguson, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035, or prospects can pay through Venmo @LC_Baseball.

For more information, contact Coach Ferguson at (618) 468-5253 or roferguson@lc.edu.

More like this:

Aug 6, 2024 - L&C to Host Girls Basketball League in September  

Jun 17, 2024 - Radosevich Earns NJCAA DII All-America Nod; Trailblazers Wrap Season  

Aug 27, 2024 - Weiner Earns Sparklight Male Athlete Of Month For Panthers For Baseball Efforts, Moves To L&C

Jul 18, 2024 - Godfrey's Illinois Esprit Triumphs To USSSA National Runner-Up

Apr 25, 2024 - Area Talent Mike Wilson Signs with L&C Golf Team, He Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of Month

 