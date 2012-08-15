GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is welcoming nine new full-time faculty members this fall. Faculty in-service week is going on now, and classes begin on Aug. 20.

Jennifer Cline, Sociology instructor

Cline earned her Master of Science in Sociology at the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. After being told St. Louis was reminiscent of Amsterdam, she moved here and began teaching sociology for two years as an adjunct instructor at St. Louis Community College.

Cline graduated from Henry Ford Community College in Dearborn, Michigan and transferred to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. This summer, she was enrolled in a National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship program for community college faculty in Brooklyn, NY.

Photo: (Bottom, L to R) Deadre Holmes, Ph.D., psychology assistant professor; Donna Meyer, dean of health sciences; Jill Lane, dean of liberal arts and business; (second row, L to R) Darla Long, EMT-paramedicine instructor; DeAnna Massie, reading instructor; Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman; (third Row, L to R) Stephannie Meuth, nursing associate professor; Jennifer Cline, sociology instructor; Doug Schneiderheinze, business professor; Travis Jumper, industrial and welding instructor; (back row, L to R) Sue Czerwinski, dean of math, science and technology; Doyle McClellan, computer network assistant professor

Deadre Holmes, Ph.D., Psychology assistant professor

Holmes began her postsecondary studies at a community college. She earned an Associate in Arts from American River College in Sacramento, Calif. and transferred to California State University-Sacramento where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. After working for three years as a staff psychologist at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, she enrolled in graduate study at the University of Missouri-Columbia, earning a Master of Arts and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology. She was a teaching assistant in graduate school and has taught as an adjunct instructor at Lindenwood, Maryville and McKendree Universities.

Travis Jumper, Industrial and Welding coordinator/instructor

Jumper attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Systems. He taught welding as an adjunct instructor at Lincoln Land Community College and worked as a full-time high school instructor at Jacksonville, where he taught welding and metalworking. He returned to SIUC to earn his Master of Science in Workforce Education, working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while completing his graduate degree.

Darla Long, EMT-Paramedicine coordinator/associate instructor

Long is a Lewis and Clark graduate with 10 years of pre-hospital medical experience - six as a professional paramedic in ambulance services. During those six years, she taught a variety of continuing education paramedicine courses. She is nationally and state certified as an Emergency Medical Services instructor and holds a State of Illinois Professional Lead Instructor License. She is also a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic and has taught EMT and Paramedicine courses at L&C. Long currently is enrolled in Franklin University's in Public Safety Management bachelor's degree program.

DeAnna Massie, Developmental Reading instructor

Massie has been an adjunct instructor at L&C for the past two years. She has four degrees from Lindenwood University: a Bachelor of Arts in Communications/Journalism, a Bachelor of Arts in Theater, a Master of Arts in Theater and a Master of Fine Arts in Dramaturgy. Massie's teaching experience includes five years as an instructor for the National Institute of Reading Development, working with such colleges and universities as Fordham, Saint Louis University, Rutgers, Clemson and others. She has developed curriculum for the St. Louis Public Schools and Mad Science of St. Louis. Massie has worked as a features writer, a copywriter and editor, and a senior reporter for a number of publications.

Doyle McClellan, Computer Network Security & Administration and Industrial Technology coordinator/assistant professor

McClellan brings 25 years of technical experience with more than 15,000 hours of hands-on teaching to entry-level technicians, end-users and computer professionals. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College and holds 16 industry-recognized certifications or awards, including Missouri Educator of the Year. He has taught as an adjunct instructor at St. Charles Community College for more than two years and has trained and taught for the Rolla Technical Center at local, state, national and international levels and for the University of Missouri-St. Louis Computer Education and Training Center.

Stephannie Meuth, Nursing associate professor

Meuth earned her associate degree in Nursing from L&C, followed by her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. Meuth began her nursing career in 1997 and has worked at Christian Northeast, Jersey Community, Alton Memorial and St. Anthony's Hospitals. She has served as the Emergency Department Educator at Alton Memorial Hospital and Critical Care Education Specialist for Christian Northeast, and has teaching experience as an adjunct instructor for L&C.

James (Scott) Moss, Restoration Ecology/Storm Water Management coordinator/instructor

Moss will begin teaching at L&C when he returns from his final tour of duty in the Middle East this coming January. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Biology; Environment, Ecology and Evolution from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has five years experience teaching biology as an adjunct at L&C and Lindenwood University, and has worked as a field and research technician for both the Illinois Natural History Survey and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

Douglas Schneiderheinze, Ph. D., Business coordinator/professor

Schneiderheinze taught as an adjunct instructor in Business/Management at L&C for six years before earning his Ph.D. in Education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and accepting a tenure track position at Highland College, a community college in Highland, Kansas. While at SIUC, he was an instructor/teaching assistant for two years. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Communication at Concordia University in Wisconsin and his Master of Arts in Business Education at Lindenwood University. In addition to his teaching experiences, Schneiderheinze owned and operated his own business for more than 30 years.

