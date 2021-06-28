GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help ImpactLife save lives.

The L&C Veterans Club will host the KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, July 9, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, July 10, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive T-shirt.

To make an appointment to donate, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401 or sign up online at www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE.

Please eat and hydrate well before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. You must present a photo ID to donate. Masks and appointments are required.

For general information, contact Terry Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500. For more info on the L&C Veterans Club, visit www.lc.edu/Veterans_Club.

