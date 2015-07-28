GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The Veterans Club will be hosting the KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Hatheway Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. All presenting donors will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive t-shirt.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org and enter the sponsor code 10571. Please eat and hydrate before donating, and be sure to bring valid photo ID. For more information, call Lane at (618) 468-5500.

