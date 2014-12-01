GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE 95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club this December, and donate blood to help the American Red Cross save lives.

The Veterans Club will be hosting KSHE’s Winter Blood Drive on L&C’s Godfrey campus in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. All who attempt to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE95 winter blood drive T-shirt.

“We are proud to be working again with KSHE95 and the American Red Cross on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C Associate Director of Career and Veteran Services. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code KSHE or call 800-Red-Cross. Be sure to bring a valid photo ID. For more information, call Lane at (618) 468-5500.

