GODFREY – Once again, Lewis and Clark Community College is taking part in the largest earthquake drill in history, the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, sponsored by the Illinois Emergency Management Association, among others.

At 10:16 a.m. Oct. 16 on the college’s Godfrey campus, an alarm will sound. Faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be asked to “drop, cover and hold on” as if a real earthquake were hitting.

An LC Alert message will go out to all Lewis and Clark employees and students via phone call, text message and e-mail in conjunction with the drill.

“As with anything, a quick response in case of a real emergency requires practice. In a real emergency, people may only have seconds before strong shaking knocks them down or something falls on them,” said Kimberly Ruby, Risk Management team member at Lewis and Clark.

More than 2.5 million people in communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee will participate in this event.

If you are a student, staff or faculty member and you do NOT receive an alert message on the morning of Oct. 16, please log into LC Alert via the My L&C Portal, http://portal.lc.edu, and update your contact information.

LC Alert is the system Lewis and Clark uses to make contact in case of emergencies and school closings.

For more information on the ShakeOut, visit www.shakeout.org.

