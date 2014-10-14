GODFREY – Once again, Lewis and Clark Community College is taking part in the largest earthquake drill in history, the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, sponsored by the Illinois Emergency Management Association, among others.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At 10:16 a.m. Oct. 16 on the college’s Godfrey campus, an alarm will sound. Faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be asked to “drop, cover and hold on” as if a real earthquake were hitting.

An LC Alert message will go out to all Lewis and Clark employees and students via phone call, text message and e-mail in conjunction with the drill.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As with anything, a quick response in case of a real emergency requires practice. In a real emergency, people may only have seconds before strong shaking knocks them down or something falls on them,” said Kimberly Ruby, Risk Management team member at Lewis and Clark.

More than 2.5 million people in communities throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee will participate in this event.

If you are a student, staff or faculty member and you do NOT receive an alert message on the morning of Oct. 16, please log into LC Alert via the My L&C Portal, http://portal.lc.edu, and update your contact information.

LC Alert is the system Lewis and Clark uses to make contact in case of emergencies and school closings.

For more information on the ShakeOut, visit www.shakeout.org.

More like this:

Aug 3, 2023 - Real Estate Classes Offered This Fall Semester  

Sep 23, 2023 - Beloved Area Songwriter/Musician Tommy Karlas Comes Home Again With New Release

5 days ago - ‘History of American Pies’ to explore culinary history at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site

Mar 27, 2023 - Local High Schoolers Compete In 2023 Trebuchet Contest At Lewis & Clark

3 days ago - Lane Closures Announced On Illinois 143 In Madison County

 