GODFREY – Lewis and Clark’s College for Kids program has a number of volleyball camps, including a new one-day camp for boys, planned as part of its athletic programming this summer.

“Our camps have been growing each summer,” said head coach and camp director Jim Hunstein. “We’re expanding our offerings to give even more players from the area the chance to participate and improve their volleyball skills. With so many schools starting or running boys’ programs, we felt it was time to provide training specific to the boys’ game. Boys are certainly welcome in our other camps, especially the specialty camps, but this one is just for the guys.”

L&C will present two different four-day general skills co-ed camps, based on the participants’ ages. Skills Camp I is for players entering grades 9-11 in the fall. Skills Camp II is for players entering grades 5-8.

“We want to help these players get ready for their high school and middle school tryouts, respectively,” Hunstein said.

There are also three specialty, one-day camps focused on specific positions.

“Our defensive, setting and hitting camps will really help boys and girls increase their talents in these key positions,” Hunstein said.

Each of the camps will help participants improve in many aspects of volleyball through focused, but fun, training.

“The coaches at the camps will include several of our Trailblazers players and coaches, as well as other area coaches.” Hunstein said. “We keep it a very low player-to-coach ratio to make sure the campers get the attention and coaching they need to be successful.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The school is also hosting a summer volleyball league on Monday nights for area high school teams and high-level club teams.

“We’ve been trying to get this off the ground for years, and finally have enough interest to make it a reality,” Hunstein said.

For more information, or to register for any of the camps below, please contact Jim Hunstein at (618) 468-6250 or at jhunstein@lc.edu .

All Skills Camp I

Monday-Thursday, June 15-18, 9 a.m. – noon

For players entering grades 9-12. All volleyball skills presented with coaching geared for players getting ready for high school teams. Max. 48 campers. $90

All Skills Camp II

Monday-Thursday, June 15-18, 1-4 p.m.

For players entering grades 5-8. All volleyball skills presented with coaching geared for players getting ready for parish and middle school teams. Max. 48 campers. $90

Setters Camp

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For players entering grades 8-12. Intense setter training! We’ll cover positioning, techniques, and strategies as well as some serving and setter attacking. (Qualified high school setters can come set for the Hitters Camp for advanced training with live hitters for an additional $75 fee). Max. 48 campers. $75

Hitters Camp

Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For players entering grades 8-12. Advanced hitter training for all three front row positions! We’ll cover transitions, techniques, and positioning for attacking as well as blocking. Max. 48 campers (not including setters). $75

Defense Camp

Thursday, June 25, 6-9:30 p.m.

For players entering grades 8-12. This is all about digging and passing! We’ll work on all facets of ball control with some work on serving and back row attacks. Max 48 campers. $50

Boys Camp

Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Specialty camp for boys only entering grades 8-12. All volleyball skills presented with coaching geared for players getting ready for high school teams. Max. 48 campers. $75

High School League

Monday Evenings, June 1-July 13

For high school or high-level club teams. Help develop your team in a competitive environment! Matches will be played at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. $125/team.

More like this: