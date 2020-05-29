GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College can help community members make the most of their time at home this summer work to their advantage with free online continuing education courses.

These courses are designed to be informative, fun, convenient and highly interactive. They can be completed from the home or office, any time, day or night.

“During the month of June, we are offering 10 free online courses in support of our community during these uncertain times,” said Continuing Education Coordinator Dawn Zedolek. “The registration deadline is June 30. Once registered, participants will have three months’ access to complete their course.”

The list of free online courses are as follows:

Creating Web Pages: Learn the basics of HTML so you can design, create and post your very own site on the web.

Creating WordPress Websites: Learn how to create websites with WordPress, the world’s most popular website building platform.

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management: Learn the people skills required to motivate and delegate. Learn tools for solving problems and resolving conflicts.

Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search: World-renowned author and career advisor will teach you how to get the job you want quickly and easily and in any economy.

Keys to Effective Communication: Lost for words? Don’t be! Learn to build rapport, trust, warmth and respect through conversation.

Managing Customer Service: Become indispensable to any organization by understanding how to identify and meet customer needs.

Marketing Your Business on the Internet: Develop an internet marketing plan for your business that incorporates SEO, advertising, email, social media and more.

Personal Finance: Protect your assets and discover how best achieve all your financial goals.

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring: Discover small business marketing strategies that can help you attract attention, woo your target audience, grow your customer base and expand your profits all for little or no money.

Individual Excellence: Master 12 career-enhancing skills including goal setting, time management, personal organization and creativity.

Enroll for free at www.ed2go.com/lewisandclark. Just type the name of the class you want into the search bar or search “free.” The registration deadline is June 30.

For more information, contact Zedolek at (618) 468-5785 or dzedolek@lc.edu.

