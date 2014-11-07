GODFREY – As part of the Mississippi River Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Consortium (MRTDL), Lewis and Clark Community College is launching a new logistics management program in the spring of 2015.

Logistics management is the detailed coordination of a complex operation involving many people, facilities or supplies.

“The need to move materials from one place to another is growing and logistics is becoming an integral part of all business,” said Douglas Schneiderheinze, L&C Business Coordinator Business. “Materials need to be moved across the state, across the nation and across the world. Managing the movement of this material is one of the keys to overall business competitiveness.”

After earning a Logistics Management Certificate of Completion, students can work as managers in the transportation and distribution fields or stock and material movers. The outlook for jobs in the logistics field is estimated to increase nationally by 4.4 percent over the next five years.

All of the logistics certificate classes can be used to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in management, and the classes could eventually be used to complete a bachelor’s degree in management. Topics covered during the program will include, logistics technology and software, financial aspects of logistics, procurement, inventory control, transportation, warehousing, package and material handling, and facilities analysis.

It takes a total of 16 credit hours to earn the certificate. Courses such as Introduction to Modern Business, Fundamentals of Management, Operations Management, Managing Logistics and Warehouse Safety, plus one elective course, which were chosen to give the student a choice to include a software, statistics, economics, small business or human resource element to the certificate, will be offered in the program.

For more information about the logistics program, contact Schneiderheinze at ddschnei@lc.edu or 618-468-4576.

About MRTDL

The Mississippi River Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Consortium (MRTDL), led by Lewis and Clark Community College, consists of nine institutions spanning eight states along the Mississippi River Region: L&C in Godfrey, Illinois; Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi; John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois; Mid-South Community College in West Memphis, Arkansas; Minnesota State College – Southeast Technical in Winona, Minnesota; St. Louis Community College in Bridgeton, Missouri; Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis, Tennessee; West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky; and Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Member colleges are committed to advancing economic development in the Mississippi River region, from the headwaters to the Gulf, and are dedicated to the placement of dislocated and other workers in high-wage, high-skill occupations in the vital transportation, distribution and logistics (TDL) and related industry sectors.

The consortium is made possible through a $23.8 million grant from the Department of Labor's Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Community College and Careering Training grant program, a multi-year, nearly $2 billion initiative to expand targeted training programs for unemployed workers, especially those impacted by foreign trade.

