GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting two information sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., to provide the community with more information on the training L&C offers in conjunction with Career Step, a leading online healthcare school.

The 2 p.m. session will be in Haskell Hall, room 101, on the college's Godfrey Campus at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The 6 p.m. session will be in room 119 in Building N4 at the N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

The training programs prepare students for careers in medical coding and billing, medical transcription and as pharmacy technicians. For a limited time, new students can also get a free laptop when they enroll in one of these programs.

Healthcare is one of the few industries relatively unaffected by the economic downturn of the last several years. The industry as a whole is expected to generate 3.5 million new jobs between 2010 and 2020, and the individual career fields represented by the training programs are also expected to show significant job growth.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects that the number of new jobs in medical coding and billing will grow by 21 percent, and those in medical transcription will increase by 6 percent. Pharmacy technician opportunities are expected to grow even more with a projected 32 percent increase by 2020.

The Career Step curriculum, which Lewis and Clark is offering to its students, provides the opportunity to train online for these growing career fields. The programs incorporate feedback from employers to ensure graduates have the skills needed to excel in the workforce, and specific industry associations have also evaluated the programs.

For example, the American Health Information Management Association, a leading coding association and certification body, has approved the Career Step Medical Coding and Billing program. In addition, students also receive extensive graduate support to help turn their education into a job. Students in the Pharmacy Technician program can even take advantage of externship partnerships with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.

The job-focused training in these growing career fields makes these programs an excellent choice for those looking to train relatively quickly for a new career. The Oct. 9 information sessions hosted by L&C will provide more information on these job opportunities, the online training programs and the free laptop offer.

Career Step focuses on helping students quickly gain the career skills they need to succeed in rapidly growing industries. With 20 years of experience, Career Step has trained more than 70,000 students in the United States and internationally and offers programs in the allied health, administrative services and technology industries.

The training programs are offered entirely online, and Career Step is committed to helping each enrolling student graduate and successfully transition to a rewarding career.

For more details on the sessions or training programs, please visit www.CareerStep.com/lewisandclark or contact Amy Kozlowski at (618) 468-5715.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

