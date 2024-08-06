GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Trailblazers Women’s Basketball will host a Girls Recreational Basketball League this September.

The league is open to girls in grades 8-12 and will take place in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

The league will give players of all skill levels equal playing time while exposing them to college-level coaches and athletes.

Games will take place at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., Monday evenings, Sept. 9-30.

Cost is $25 per player with free admission for spectators.

Players are asked to sign up individually but can request team placement with up to three other players.

The registration deadline is Sept. 6.

Proceeds will support Trailblazers Women’s Basketball.

For more information, contact Head Coach Isaac Moore at irmoore@lc.edu.

Register at https://lcedu.jotform.com/240656391121148.

